Man Dies After Being Rescued From Water During Santa Cruz Triathlon

By Bay City News

A man competing in the Ironman 70.3 Santa Cruz triathlon died after being rescued during the swim part of the race on Sunday, Ironman officials announced Tuesday.

The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to a hospital after needing medical assistance at the race, which started on Santa Cruz Main Beach next to the Boardwalk.

"We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time," Ironman officials said. "We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support."

