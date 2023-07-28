Man, dog killed following residential fire in San Pablo

A deadly fire is under investigation in Contra Costa County.

Firefighters found a man inside a one-story residence when they responded to a report of heavy smoke and flames in the 2600 block of Dover Avenue in San Pablo Friday afternoon.

The victim was taken to Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center and pronounced dead soon after arrival, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

In searching the structure, fire crews also found a dog that perished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Assistant Chief Tracie Dutter said.

The fire displaced four adults who were assisted by the Red Cross, she said.