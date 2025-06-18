San Jose

South Bay authorities looking for man they say exposed himself on VTA bus

By Stephen Ellison

Authorities in the South Bay are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video exposing himself on a VTA bus in front of several passengers and the driver.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released details on the June 11 incident in East San Jose and said the suspect also assaulted the driver before he exited the bus at South King and Tully roads.

The suspect is decsribed as Hispanic, between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. He has black hair, with a beard and mustache, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives from the sheriff's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit are investigating. Anyone with information should contact the tip line at 408-808-4431.

