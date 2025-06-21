Man who allegedly exposed himself on VTA bus arrested, authorities say

A man who allegedly indecently exposed himself to several passengers and a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus driver earlier in the month was arrested on Friday.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced that 28-year-old Carlos Cruz Varela of San Jose was arrested for indecent exposure, battery, and an outstanding burglary warrant.

"The suspect engaged in lewd acts in front of passengers, exposing himself inches from a female rider, then moving to the front and assaulting the driver before getting off the bus near S. King Road & Tully Road in San Jose," the announcement read.

According to officials, community tips helped identify the man.

"We have zero tolerance for criminal behavior on our VTA buses and trains," the department said. "We're committed to keeping riders and operators safe."