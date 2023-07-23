Man fatally shot by police during search in Chelsea, Maine

A man wanted on a weapons charge and bail violations was fatally shot by a police officer during a search in Chelsea, Maine, on Sunday, officials said.

Frank Foss. Jr., a 28-year-old from Dresden, was wanted on charges of possessing a gun despite being prohibited and for allegedly violating his bail in a domestic violence case, Maine State Police said Sunday.

Lincoln County sheriff's deputies asked for help from state police in tracking down and arresting Foss at a home on Hankerson Road. During the search, state police said, Foss was spotted in the woods nearby by a mamber of the state police Tactical Team.

He pointed a gun at a member of the team, leading to state police Det. Scott Duff fatally shooting Foss, according to police.

Duff has been placed on paid administrative leave, following practice in shootings involving police, and the Maine Attorney General's Office will investigate what happened, police said.

No other information was immediately available.