Police Looking for Man Who Fired ‘Possible Blanks' Inside SF Synagogue

The San Francisco Police Department is looking for a man, after officers said he pulled out a gun and fired "possible blanks" inside a Jewish synagogue Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Schneerson Center in the city's Richmond neighborhood. The moment was also caught on surveillance camera.

According to police, a caller said a man entered the building during a gathering. They added the man made a verbal statement, pulled out a gun and shot several times.

The man later fled the area.

Officials said that there were no reports of injury or property damage and that officers seized the expended casings that were fired, which is being investigated as "possible blanks."

San Francisco police are also investigating another incident that happened at a theater Tuesday night in the 3600 block of Balboa Street.

According to SFPD, when officers arrived on scene, they met with an employee of the theater, who stated that a man spoke with employees while looking at merchandise.

During the interaction, police said the man pulled out a gun and brandished it. The man later fled the area.

SFPD said there was no report of injury or property damage during this incident.

"Based on these recent reports, which appear to be unrelated, the subject’s description is similar and is possibly the same individual. Officers are searching for this subject," San Francisco police said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.