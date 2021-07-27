Man Found Dead in Early Morning House Fire in East San Jose

A man was found dead inside a San Jose home after a fire early Tuesday morning, according to a fire department spokesman.

At about 1:05 a.m., firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Estate View Way and Pleasant Crest Drive in the East San Jose foothills on reports of a house fire, officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Firefighters arriving at the scene saw smoke coming from the home and made forcible entry to put out the flames. The blaze was under control by about 2:05 a.m., and the body of a man in his 40s was found inside, fire officials said.

The fire appears to be an accident, officials said, but arson investigators were called to the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.