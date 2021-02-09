Man Found Dead on San Jose Sidewalk; Police Investigate as Homicide

San Jose police early Tuesday were investigating a man's death as a homicide east of the downtown area, according to the police department.

At about 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of East Santa Clara Street, near 28th Street, on reports of a man lying on a sidewalk unconscious and not breathing, police said.

No arrests were made, and there was no known motive, police said. It was not immediately clear how the man was killed.

Both directions of Santa Clara Street were closed from 26th Street to Highway 101 for the investigation, police said, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

It's the fourth homicide of the year in San Jose, police said.