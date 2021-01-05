San Jose

Man Found Dead on San Jose Street West of Downtown: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

San Jose police Tuesday morning responded to a report of a body west of the downtown area, according to the police department.

At about 8 a.m., officers received a report of a person down on Bush Street near The Alameda. When they arrived, they found a man believed to be homeless who had died, police said.

There were no indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances, and the case was turned over to the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office, police said.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

New COVID-19 Relief Fund Dedicated to East San Jose Businesses

police reform 2 hours ago

California Board Urges Bias Reviews of Police Social Media

Police closed off streets around the area while they investigated.

This article tagged under:

San Josebody
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us