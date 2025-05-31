Man found dead on Petaluma street, authorities say

The Sonoma County coroner will investigate the death of a man who was found unresponsive on a residential street in Petaluma Saturday morning.

Petaluma police officers were called to Grouse Lane and Quail Drive at about 6:30 a.m. by someone who reported finding the man down in the roadway near a parked vehicle.

Petaluma Fire Department paramedics also responded and declared the man dead at the scene. Grouse Lane was closed between Quail Drive and Ivy Lane while the investigation was conducted.

After an initial investigation, police detectives made a preliminary determination that the death did not appear suspicious and there were no signs of violence.

The man's cause of death had not yet been determined as of Saturday afternoon. The Coroner's Unit of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will make that determination and will release the man's identity after his next of kin are notified.