Man found dead in Santa Rosa, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

Santa Rosa police are investigating after a man was found dead in the area on Saturday morning.

Police said they found the body at around 9 a.m. at Santa Rosa Creek. Officals do not believe the death was related to any flooding.

According to police, the man's body was found between Guerneville and Fulton roads.

A police spokesman said they are trying to determine the cause of death.

No other details were released.

