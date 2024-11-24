Man found dead in Santa Rosa, police say

Santa Rosa police are investigating after a man was found dead in the area on Saturday morning.
Police said they found the body at around 9 a.m. at Santa Rosa Creek. Officals do not believe the death was related to any flooding.
According to police, the man's body was found between Guerneville and Fulton roads.
A police spokesman said they are trying to determine the cause of death.
No other details were released.
