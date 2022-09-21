Man Fleeing From Police Hit and Killed on San Mateo Bridge: CHP

A man fleeing from authorities on the Peninsula died Wednesday morning after he was struck by two cars on the Hayward side of the San Mateo Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert for all eastbound lanes blocked on Highway 92 west of the toll plaza near Hayward after a pedestrian was hit. One lane reopened as of 5 a.m., the CHP said.

The incident started as a San Mateo County deputy high-speed pursuit of a stolen white 2020 Ford Mustang in Half Moon Bay. The chase continued up to Pacifica before authorities broke away and lost sight of the suspect vehicle on Interstate 280 near Black Mountain, the CHP said.

Minutes later, San Mateo police picked up the chase on eastbound Highway 92 but also broke off the pursuit near Edgewater Drive, the CHP said. Moments later, the crash was reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspect vehicle was seen abandoned near the scene, and the pedestrian who died matched the description of the suspect authorities were chasing, the CHP said. They believe the Mustang may have run out of gas, and the man continued fleeing on foot before he was struck.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.