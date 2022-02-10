San Jose

Man Hit, Killed by Car in San Jose: Police

Police said the driver stayed at the scene following the incident.

By NBC Bay Area staff

A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by car in San Jose Thursday night.

According to San Jose police, the incident happened at the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Foxworthy Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared dead shortly after arriving, officials said.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene following the incident and cooperated with the investigation.

At this time, the southbound lanes of Almaden Expressway are closed to traffic while police investigates. They are asking the public to use alternate routes.

No other details have been released at this time.

