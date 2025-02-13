San Jose

Man hospitalized following shooting in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

A man was transported to a hospital following a shooting in San Jose Wednesday, police say.

The incident happened just before 2:20 p.m. in the area of Farm and Dow drives. Police said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

San Jose police said that Farm Drive from Pearl Avenue to Dow Drive will be closed off for a significant amount of time. They are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

