Officials Confirm Bay Area’s First Case of Coronavirus in Santa Clara County

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department was informed by the CDC that a man in the county tested positive for the illness

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Santa Clara County health officials on Friday announced that a resident of the county has tested positive for the new coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case in the Bay Area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that it was a man who tested positive for the illness, according to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

Santa Clara County health official Sara Cody said the man was likely exposed to the virus while traveling in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China. The man then visited Shanghai before returning to California on January 24.

"We understand that this news may be concerning, but based on what we know today, the risk to residents of our community remains low," Cody said in a statement. "This news is not unexpected. Santa Clara County has the largest population in the Bay Area, and many of our residents travel for both personal and business reasons."

Across California, two cases in Los Angeles and one in Orange County have already been confirmed.

The coronavirus, which started in Wuhan, China, has spread to nearly 10,000 confirmed cases, with a death toll of 213, officials say.

For more information and prevention tips, view the Center for Disease Control and Prevention page on the novel coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

