Fairfield

Man injured in Fairfield police shooting

The shooting came after someone reported a man walking down the street, carrying what appeared to be a gun

By NBC Bay Area staff

A man carrying what appeared to be a firearm near a Fairfield middle school was shot and injured by officers Wednesday afternoon, according to police. 

The Fairfield Police Department said someone first reported the man walking down E. Tabor Avenue near Grange Middle School at around 1:16 p.m.

The department said officers encountered the man, which led to shots being fired. The exact circumstances are still unclear.

The man, whose injuries police described as “not life-threatening,” was taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured. 

Police are now investigating the shooting, adding that E. Tabor Avenue will remain closed between Sunset Avenue and Falcon Drive for several hours. 

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

