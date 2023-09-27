Man injured in Fairfield police shooting

A man carrying what appeared to be a firearm near a Fairfield middle school was shot and injured by officers Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The Fairfield Police Department said someone first reported the man walking down E. Tabor Avenue near Grange Middle School at around 1:16 p.m.

The department said officers encountered the man, which led to shots being fired. The exact circumstances are still unclear.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The man, whose injuries police described as “not life-threatening,” was taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

Follow-Up to Alert Regarding Police Activity on East Tabor https://t.co/rnG2CLagne — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) September 27, 2023

Police are now investigating the shooting, adding that E. Tabor Avenue will remain closed between Sunset Avenue and Falcon Drive for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.