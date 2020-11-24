Man Injured in Church Stabbing Remains Committed to Helping the Homeless

One of the victims who survived a deadly stabbing attack at a San Jose church over the weekend won't let the attack stop him from helping the homeless.

Nguyen Pham was helping feed the homeless at Grace Baptist Church Sunday night when police said a man with a knife stabbed him and four other people. Two people were killed. Nguyen is recovering at a local hospital.

"People were asking about sending him flowers. He said, 'Look, don't send me flowers. Take that money. You can buy a blanket for a homeless person,'" Huy Tran, Pham's friend, said.

Huy Tran, a friend of Nguyen Pham, one of the victims wounded in a stabbing attack at a San Jose church, said Pham is devoted to putting others before himself.

When Pham isn't working at San Jose City Hall as an analyst, he is on the streets helping those in need.

"He always feels like he needs to help make the world a better place," Tran said. "He does that by helping the homeless."

Pham's supervisor at city hall said he is a model employee and an even better person.

"We could not ask for a greater example of what a public servant is," Jeff Ruster said.

Mayor Sam Liccardo also joined those in praising Pham.

"We're blessed as a city to have Nguyen Pham not just working here at the city but serving our community in so many ways," Liccardo said. "He has such an enormous amount of energy and passion for service and a spirit of generosity."

Police said they have arrested the attacker, but they haven't released any information about a motive.

UPDATE:

Friends say Nguyen Pham was one of victims in the SJ mass stabbing who survived. He’s a city worker, volunteering to help the homeless @ Grace Church. “He’s an angel.He has been working w the homeless community. He goes every weekend to feed them. He uses his own money.” pic.twitter.com/88kJtjQism — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) November 24, 2020