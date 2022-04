San Jose Police are reporting a shooting incident in the 13000 block of Pfeifle Avenue that has left one man with a life-threatening injury.

Units first responded to the call at 6:08 p.m.

Currently there is no description of a suspect.

SJPD said they will provide updates as they come in.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.