Man injured following police shooting in Antioch

A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by officers in Antioch Sunday morning, according to police.

The Antioch Police Department said at around 7:41 a.m. officers were investigating what they called a “suspicious vehicle” on the 200 block of W. Third Street. Inside was a man with a gun, according to police.

Police said the man refused to listen to officers, got out of the car, and tried to run away while holding the gun. A statement from the department said officers then “engaged with the subject and shots were fired.”

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, and is currently expected to survive.

The department added in its statement that he has a warrant for a homicide which happened earlier in the year in Antioch.

Antioch police are now working with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office and the Contra Costa Crime lab to investigate the shooting. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Other details weren't immediately available.