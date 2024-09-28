Man injured following shooting in San Francisco, police say

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of Mission Street.

According to police, officers found a man with a gunshot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officers that they saw a vehicle fled from the area immediately after the shooting. Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.