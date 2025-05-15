San Jose

Man intentionally run over, killed in San Jose, police believe

By NBC Bay Area staff

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally running over and killing another man in San Jose, the police department announced Thursday.

The collision happened at about 6 a.m. Wednesday in a business parking lot along the 1700 block of Southwest Expressway, police said.

Officers responding to a call for a person down found a man unconscious and not breathing. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined that the victim had been hit by a vehicle in "what appeared to be an intentional act," police said in a statement.

With the help of surveillance cameras and license plate recognition technology, detectives identified Jaime Cruz Castanon as a person of interest, police said.

Cruz Castanon was found later in the evening and determined to be the main suspect in the case, police said. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder.

A motive remains under investigation, police said.

This marks San Jose's 10th homicide of 2025, according to police.

