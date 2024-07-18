Bay Bridge

Man jumps off Bay Bridge after crash, rescued by Coast Guard, CHP says

By NBC Bay Area staff

Bay Bridge.
NBC Bay Area

A man involved in a crash on the Bay Bridge Thursday afternoon ran from law enforcement and jumped into the water below before being rescued by the Coast Guard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two-car crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 east of Yerba Buena Island, the CHP said.

When the man's car came to a stop, he took off running, according to the CHP. Officers started chasing after him and watched as he jumped off the bridge.

The Coast Guard responded to the scene and scooped the man from the water. He was said to be OK, the CHP said.

This article tagged under:

Bay Bridge
