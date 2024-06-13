Fremont

Man killed in multiple-vehicle crash on I-880 in Fremont

By Bay City News

A man was killed in Fremont on Wednesday night after his vehicle was involved in a collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at around 10:20 p.m. on the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 near the Fremont Boulevard South off-ramp, CHP said.

A preliminary investigation showed that six vehicles were involved in the collision and a 56-year-old Newark man was killed. No other significant injuries were reported, CHP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

