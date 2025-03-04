San Jose

Man killed following crash on Highway 101 in San Jose

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was killed Monday afternoon when he veered of Highway 101 in San Jose and his vehicle rolled over, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 4:15 p.m., a 50-year-old man was driving north on Highway 101, north of the Capitol Expressway, when he veered off to the right and then overturned, CHP said

The man was the only person in the vehicle and he sustained fatal injuries. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The crash shut down three lanes of Highway 101 for several hours.

Copyright Bay City News

San Jose
