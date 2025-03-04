Man killed following crash on Highway 101 in San Jose

A man was killed Monday afternoon when he veered of Highway 101 in San Jose and his vehicle rolled over, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 4:15 p.m., a 50-year-old man was driving north on Highway 101, north of the Capitol Expressway, when he veered off to the right and then overturned, CHP said

The man was the only person in the vehicle and he sustained fatal injuries. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The crash shut down three lanes of Highway 101 for several hours.