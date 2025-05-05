Man killed in rollover crash on Highway 85 in San Jose

A man was killed Sunday night in San Jose when a vehicle overturned on Highway 85.

The California Highway Patrol responded at 8:06 p.m. to a report of a solo vehicle crash on southbound Highway 85, just north of Almaden Expressway.

Officers said a black 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan traveled at an unknown speed when the driver, a 48-year-old woman from San Jose, allowed the vehicle to drift to the right and go off the road.

The Volkswagen went up an embankment and overturned. The passenger, a 46-year-old man who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger died at the scene.

The driver was transported to Valley Medical Center with minor injuries and was arrested for suspected DUI.

All three lanes of southbound Highway 85 were closed for an hour.

Any witnesses or people with information about the crash can contact the CHP's San Jose Office at (408) 961-0900.