Man killed by hit-and-run collision in East Palo Alto

A witness said the man who was killed Friday night was in his late 20s

By Cameron Lallana

A hit-and-run accident in East Palo Alto left one dead late Friday night, according to police. 

It’s unclear exactly when the accident on Kavanaugh Street and Kirkwood Court happened, but police were first called at around 10:30 p.m. Friday. 

A witness said the man who was killed was in his late 20s. 

Police are not currently releasing any details about the car involved in the accident or what led to the crash. 

