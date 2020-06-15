San Jose

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in San Jose: Police

By Stephen Ellison

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene in San Jose early Monday morning, according to police.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the felony hit and run at about 2 a.m. in the area of McLaughlin Avenue and Algiers Street in East San Jose.

The preliminary investigation showed the suspect vehicle was traveling in the No. 1 lane of southbound McLaughlin Avenue, north of Algiers Street, when it struck the man, police said. The man was not in a crosswalk.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

It was the San Jose's 23rd traffic fatality and the 10th vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality of 2020.

The identity of the victim was not released pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Anyone with information about the hit and run should contact Detective Brian McMahon of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-STOP (7867).

