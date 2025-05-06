Worker killed in Brentwood paving accident, police say

A worker was killed in a paving accident in Brentwood Monday afternoon, police said.
An industrial company was paving an area at the corner of Walnut Boulevard and Dainty Avenue at about 3:35 p.m. when a paver accidentally backed over the worker, according to police.
The victim was identified as a 55-year-old man from Petaluma, police said. The paving company is based in Sebastopol.
The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health was notified about the death, according to police.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
SIGN UP