Brentwood

Worker killed in Brentwood paving accident, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A worker was killed in a paving accident in Brentwood Monday afternoon, police said.

An industrial company was paving an area at the corner of Walnut Boulevard and Dainty Avenue at about 3:35 p.m. when a paver accidentally backed over the worker, according to police.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The victim was identified as a 55-year-old man from Petaluma, police said. The paving company is based in Sebastopol.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health was notified about the death, according to police.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Brentwood
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us