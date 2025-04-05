Man killed in San Jose shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in San Jose.
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot on Berryessa Road in San Jose.
According to San Jose police, a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The victim's name was not released and no arrests have been made.
Police said the incident is the seventh homicide in San Jose this year.
