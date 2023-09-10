Oakland

Man killed after being shot and hit by a car, Oakland police say

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police at 510-238-3821

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

A man was killed early Sunday morning in Oakland when he was shot right before being hit by a vehicle. 

Oakland police said they received multiple ShotSpotter activations just before 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 14th Street. 

Responding officers found an Oakland man suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle and gunfire.  

Medical personnel responded and transported the man to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.   

The victim's name is being withheld by authorities pending notification of his next of kin.  

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Oakland police homicide detectives at (510)238-3821.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
