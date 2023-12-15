Man pleads not guilty in San Francisco tech worker murder

The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in San Francisco’s Presidio Heights neighborhood, pleaded not guilty Friday.

29-year-old Scott Fisher was arrested last week for the murder of his girlfriend, Kimberly Wong.

The 27-year-old tech worker was found dead inside an apartment on Clay Street on Nov. 30.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Wong was a product designer at Plaid, a financial services company. Fisher was later arrested in Concord and booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

NBC Bay Area spoke to Meenha Lee, the deputy public defender representing Fisher after Friday's hearing.

She says stands by her client.

“We’re 100% behind him, his family is behind him. We’re going to work hard to forcibly represent him,” said Meenha Lee, Deputy Public Defender.

If Fisher is convicted of murder charges, he faces 26 years to life in prison.

He remains in jail without bail.