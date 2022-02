A man was rushed to a hospital after he was pulled from a house fire in San Jose Tuesday.

According to San Jose fire, the fire started just after 4 p.m. at a home on Debra Way, near San Tomas Expressway.

When San Jose firefighters arrived, they found a man in a back bedroom.

Officials said the man was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Firefighters believe the fire may have started in the kitchen.

Firefighters are responding to a fire in a single-story, single-family residential structure on the 3600 block of Debra Way. One victim currently being assessed on scene. Please avoid the area. TOC 4:12pm pic.twitter.com/P0zk08b6zG — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 9, 2022