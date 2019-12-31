High Surf Advisory

Man Rescued After Big Wave Sweeps Him Into Ocean at Bonny Doon

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A vivid example of how powerful the ocean can be was caught on video last week when a man had to be rescued at Bonny Doon Beach after a massive wave swept him off a rock and into the water.

The video, taken Thursday, shows a man out on the rocks at Bonny Doon Beach, north of Santa Cruz, bracing as the large wave crashes over him and carries him into the ocean. The man was rescued and is OK, officials said.

The National Weather service has issued a high surf advisory along the coast through Thursday morning.

Officials advise beach goers to be safe near the water and to not turn their backs on the ocean.

This article tagged under:

High Surf AdvisorySanta Cruz Countybonny doonlarge wave
