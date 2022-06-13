San Francisco

Man Rescued From Ledge Below Cliff House in San Francisco

By Bay City News

San Francisco Fire Department firefighters rescue a man from a ledge.
San Francisco Fire Department

Firefighters on Monday morning rescued a man from a cliff along headlands north of Ocean Beach, according to fire officials.

The man was hoisted to safety from a ledge below the former Cliff House Restaurant, the San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter about 8 a.m.

Fire officials were told that the man was curious and made it down to the ledge, but couldn't get back up on his own, fire department spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

Video on Twitter shows fire crews attaching ropes to the man and then pulling him up the cliff. He was not injured, Baxter said.

