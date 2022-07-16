Man Rescued at San Francisco's China Beach

A fisherman was rescued at San Francisco’s China Beach Saturday afternoon after high tides caught him off guard.

Video from the scene showed a rescue team bringing the man to safety.

The man told officials that he was fishing but forgot his glasses and didn't notice how fast the tide was rising.

Bystanders called for help and a lifeguard was able to swim to him and bring him back to the beach.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fisherman left in an ambulance and his condition is unknown at this time.

The park service says they've had rescues like this at least twice a week -- so they are reminding people to be careful.