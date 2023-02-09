Man Sentenced in Fentanyl Overdose Death of East Bay Teen

An East Bay family says they finally have a sense of closure in the death of their 14-year-old daughter. She died of an overdose and on Thursday, the man prosecutors say gave her the drug was sentenced to prison for his role in her death.

While the pain will never go away, Valentina Langhammer’s family walked out the Oakland Federal Courthouse Thursday with a sense of relief.

One day after what would've been Valentina’s 16th birthday, they learned the man responsible for her death will spend years in prison.

“I hope he learned a lesson, at least we have this drug dealer out of the streets. And stay away from the high school make sure those kids grow up in peace,” said Walter Langhammer, Valentina’s father.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Concord High School freshman was just 14 when her father found her lifeless body. She had overdosed on a counterfeit Percocet pill that had been laced with fentanyl.

Court records identified Alejandro Urias as the drug dealer that supplied the pill.

“It’s terrible, every day you wake up and you think of her,” said Walter Langhammer.

NBC Bay Area’s cameras were not allowed inside during sentencing, but we know Valentina’s father read a three page letter to the judge explaining the pain Urias caused to his family and two younger children.

Valentina’s mother also spoke in court, telling the defendant in Spanish that she’ll never be the same.

“It’s a pain that will never go away you have to live with it and transform the pain into a message for the kids because the drugs they can kill you,” Viviana Arenas said.

“It’s a pain that will never go away,” she said. Arenas explained that she now wants to transform the pain into a warning for other kids.

Under the plea agreement, the judge had the ability to issue a sentencing anywhere from 6 to 8 years, she chose the maximum adding that if this had gone to trial, she would’ve given the defendant even more time.

“The more he gets the better but nothing is going to change with the death of Valentina,” said Walter Langhammer.

In court, Urias apologized to Valentina’s family, as he said that he can’t sleep at night.

"Sorry for your loss and pain I've caused your family. I am losing sleep over this, I know I need help. I'm sorry," he said.

But it rang hollow to Valentina's mother, who said that she doesn’t believe he’s truly sorry…saying he took her heart.

“He doesn’t know the damage he did, my daughter is dead and he will have time in his jail cell to understand that he destroyed our lives,” Arenas said.