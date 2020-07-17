Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Nia Wilson at Oakland BART Station

John Lee Cowell, the man convicted of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson at an Oakland BART station in 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Back in March, jurors only deliberated for about two hours before announcing their verdict against Cowell, a 29-year-old transient man with a history of mental illness, for the stabbing at the MacArthur station at about 9:35 p.m. on July 22, 2018.

Jurors also convicted Cowell of premeditated attempted murder for stabbing Wilson's sister Letifah Wilson, who was injured but survived the attack.

In addition, jurors found true a special circumstance allegation that Cowell murdered Nia Wilson by lying in wait for concealing his intent and then killing her by taking her by surprise.

A judge later ruled that Cowell was legally sane at the time of the attack.

Jurors in Cowell's trial only deliberated for one full day about whether Cowell was sane.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Allan Hymer decided to issue a directed verdict in the matter because four of the jurors in Cowell's case were older than 65 and Gov. Gavin Newsom had asked people 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions to stay indoors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

