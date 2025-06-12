‘I just knew I'm paralyzed': Man seriously injured during Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon

Jose Perez is usually the one who runs toward trouble as a firefighter, but now he’s the one in need of help.

Perez is fighting for a future in which he hopes he won’t be paralyzed after suffering a serious injury while competing in the Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon earlier this month.

Perez, 35, described what unfolded as he jumped in the water on June 1.

"I remember them telling me, ‘Hey, go, go! Just jump, just jump. Don’t wait, just jump,’" he said. "Literally my head was just about to hit the surface. I just felt a big boom on the back of my neck, the back of my head. It felt like an enormous weight. Immediately I just knew I’m paralyzed."

The Chicago firefighter and paramedic who has a few triathlons under his belt leaned into his experience and tried not to panic until another participant stepped in.

"I felt somebody just come over, grab the back of my head, flip me on my back, and immediately I just start hearing the chaos of people just yelling, people yelling for help," Perez said.

He underwent emergency spinal surgery at a San Francisco hospital. Doctors told him they’re hopeful he might regain motion in his arms and legs.

In a statement, the Escape From Alcatraz Triathalon team said, "While thousands of triathletes have enjoyed a safe Escape experience over the past 40+ years, we always review our safety plans and water safety measures after each race." The statement went on to say, "The Escape team is ready to support the participant and his family during this difficult time and we wish him a full recovery."

Perez said he’s focused on getting better, but said he’s not ruling out legal action.