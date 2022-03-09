Benicia

Man Shot and Killed During Robbery at Business in Benicia: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A man was shot and killed at a business in Benicia during the course of a suspected robbery late Tuesday night, and the suspect remains on the loose, according to Benicia police.

At about 10:05 p.m., officers responded to an alarm call at a business in the 2000 block of Columbus Parkway, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man who was working at the business unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and investigators believe the shooting happened during a robbery, police said.

"We have detectives and every available resources working to identify the suspect," Benicia police Chief Mike Greene said.

The victim's name was not yet released pending notification of family.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

BeniciaBusinessrobberyFatal Shooting
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us