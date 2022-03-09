Man Shot and Killed During Robbery at Business in Benicia: Police

A man was shot and killed at a business in Benicia during the course of a suspected robbery late Tuesday night, and the suspect remains on the loose, according to Benicia police.

At about 10:05 p.m., officers responded to an alarm call at a business in the 2000 block of Columbus Parkway, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man who was working at the business unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and investigators believe the shooting happened during a robbery, police said.

"We have detectives and every available resources working to identify the suspect," Benicia police Chief Mike Greene said.

The victim's name was not yet released pending notification of family.