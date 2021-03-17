Man Shot by Danville Officer Dies: Sheriff

A 32-year-old man who was shot by a Danville police officer last week has died, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The officer shot Tyrell Wilson in the middle of a busy street Thursday after Wilson pulled out a knife and advanced toward the officer, the town's police chief said after the shooting.

"The Office of the Sheriff recognizes the impact an event like this can have on the community and is committed to full transparency of all the facts," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Sheriff's investigators continue to work with the District Attorney’s Office on investigating this incident pursuant to the countywide law enforcement involved fatal incident protocol."

The shooting happened at the Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon intersection, which is located right next to Interstate 680.