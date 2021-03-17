Danville

Man Shot by Danville Officer Dies: Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police activity in Danville.
NBC Bay Area

A 32-year-old man who was shot by a Danville police officer last week has died, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The officer shot Tyrell Wilson in the middle of a busy street Thursday after Wilson pulled out a knife and advanced toward the officer, the town's police chief said after the shooting.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"The Office of the Sheriff recognizes the impact an event like this can have on the community and is committed to full transparency of all the facts," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Sheriff's investigators continue to work with the District Attorney’s Office on investigating this incident pursuant to the countywide law enforcement involved fatal incident protocol."

Local

Oakland 34 mins ago

Creation of Non-Police Mental Health Crisis Response Takes Step Forward

Anti-Asian Racism 37 mins ago

SF Beef Up Police Patrols in Wake of Anti-Asian Attacks

The shooting happened at the Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon intersection, which is located right next to Interstate 680.

This article tagged under:

DanvilleContra Costa County Sheriff's OfficeDanville Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us