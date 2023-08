Police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Antioch Thursday evening.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on West 20th Street near Antioch High School.

According to police, a man was shot and killed. They added the shots were fired after a fight broke out between four people.

The name of the victim was not released and no arrests were made.