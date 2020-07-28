Man Shot to Death in Concord; Suspect At-Large: Police

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Concord, police said.

Officers responded around 12:40 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 2300 block of Stanwell Drive, just north of Concord Avenue.

The victim was found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. According to police, life-saving measures were performed by first-responders, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Kevin Giacoletto with CPD's Major Crime Unit at (925) 671-3040 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (925) 603-5836.