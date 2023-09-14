Man speaks out after being robbed, attacked in San Francisco

A San Francisco man is speaking out after he said he was robbed and beaten on his way home from work.

Nathan Ruiz told NBC Bay Area’s sister station Telemundo 48 that he had nose surgery Thursday morning and has stitches in the back of his head and lost some teeth following the attack. But he says he’s lucky to be alive.

On Sept. 6, Ruiz says he parked his car on Third Street in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood as he was walking home from work. That's when he said a man in a construction vest attacked him.

“All of a sudden from behind me, he hit me in the head three times with the tool he had in his hand,” Ruiz said. “He like poked me in the back. I think he wanted me to think he had a gun or something, but he said: 'Give me all your money.'”

Ruiz says the man also punched him in the eye and cut his nose.

“I was screaming very loud. I was hoping someone would hear me or something,” he said.

But Ruiz said that no one helped. He told Telemundo 48 that the man stole his wallet, backpack and phone.

A surveillance video shows Ruiz getting home after the attack. His roommate is seen helping him walk up the stairs. Ruiz was taken to the hospital, where he got stitches in the back of his head and has an eye patch.

Ruiz said authorities have made no arrest at this time and he says it’s something he doesn’t understand.