Man speaks out after fire sparks near homeless encampment in San Jose

By Marianne Favro

As a fast-moving fire headed toward San Jose's largest homeless encampment, the first to respond were some of encampment's own residents

The fire, which happened near San Jose Airport on Sunday, came dangerously close to these trailers and RVs. I talked with one man who grabbed tools and tried to create a fire break to try to save the encampment.

When Eugene Blackwell saw flames coming toward the Columbus Park homeless encampment Sunday… The 44-year-old sprang into action, grabbing a shovel and rake and leading a team of about ten others, trying to create a firebreak.

For Blackwell, this is personal because this encampment is his home.

