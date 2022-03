The San Jose Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Sunday afternoon.

The shooting took place in the area of Felipe Avenue and Olinder Court.

Police said the male victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Felipe Av and Olinder Ct.



One adult male with a life threatening injury.



We will post updates as they become available.



TOC 2:26 PM pic.twitter.com/S6KtC3UPsQ — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 6, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.