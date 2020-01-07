North Bay

Man Suspected of Abducting, Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl Arrested: Sonoma Sheriff

The man also allegedly tried to abduct another student in the Sonoma area, according to the sheriff's office

police-lights-generic-080615
NBC 7

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of abducting and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was headed to school and for allegedly trying to abduct another student, the sheriff's office said.

Staff at Altimira Middle School in the Sonoma area reported around 8 a.m. that the girl was sexually assaulted while she was walking to school, according to the sheriff's office. At around the same time, authorities received a report of a man with a similar description who tried to abduct a second student.

Authorities responded to the area to search it and speak with the victims. Within two hours, they found the suspect and arrested him, the sheriff's office said.

Local

49ers 4 hours ago

Jimmy Garoppolo Jokes His Pass to Fan Was ‘Pretty Accurate’ Toss

Transportation Guide 4 hours ago

How to Get to Levi’s Stadium for 49ers’ Playoff Game

"We know that parents and students are understandably very concerned about these crimes," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We are confident that there is only one suspect, who is in custody. These cases are a top priority for Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Detectives and they are actively investigating them."

Deputies will be conducting extra patrols in the area for the next week, according to the sheriff's office.

This article tagged under:

North BaySonoma CountySonoma County Sheriff's OfficeAltimira Middle School
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us