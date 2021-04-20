Man Suspected of Theft Dies as Alameda Officers Try to Detain Him: Police

A man died after police tried to detain him and a fight started Monday morning in Alameda, police said.

The events unfolded at 10:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Oak Street, according to police.

Officers had responded to separate reports of a man under the influence and a man involved in a possible theft, police said.

When officers tried to detain the man, a fight ensued and the man had a medical emergency, according to police.

Officers started lifesaving procedures, called firefighters to the scene and the man was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Investigations have begun by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Police declined Monday night to provide more information.