Alameda

Man Suspected of Theft Dies as Alameda Officers Try to Detain Him: Police

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A man died after police tried to detain him and a fight started Monday morning in Alameda, police said.

The events unfolded at 10:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Oak Street, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Officers had responded to separate reports of a man under the influence and a man involved in a possible theft, police said.

Local

work from home 3 hours ago

Most Californians Prefer to Work, Learn From Home: Survey

Sharks 11 hours ago

Sharks' Marleau Gets Emotional After Setting NHL Mark for Games Played

When officers tried to detain the man, a fight ensued and the man had a medical emergency, according to police.

Officers started lifesaving procedures, called firefighters to the scene and the man was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Investigations have begun by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Police declined Monday night to provide more information.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

AlamedaPOLICEdeath
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us