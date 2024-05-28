Contra Costa County

Man wanted by Massachusetts police for over 16 years arrested in the East Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Tuesday, a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested a man near Danville who police have sought for over 16 years. 

In 2007, Tuen Kit Lee fled his Massachusetts trial after found guilty of kidnapping and raping a young woman two years prior. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Lee’s location was unknown for some time until investigators with the Massachusetts State Police came to believe he might be in Diablo, a census-designated place near Danville. 

Sunnyvale 23 hours ago

Postal worker arrested following confrontation with couple in Sunnyvale

Millbrae May 26

Man arrested in connection with suspected hit-and-run in Millbrae

That’s where the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task force got involved, working with Danville police to confirm that information. Once they had, both groups worked with Massachusetts law enforcement to take Lee into custody Tuesday. 

“Tuen Lee was on the run for more than 16 years and the unwavering dedication by law enforcement to locate and arrest him hopefully brings peace of mind to the victim and her family,” said Chief Inspector Sean LoPiccolo, the acting task force commander, in a statement

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us