Man who was carjacked, pistol whipped in Oakland speaks out

A man who was violently carjacked and pistol whipped in Oakland earlier this week is speaking out. This comes as a groups and religious leaders are calling for an emergency declaration for Oakland.

A recent video reminds Weng Kee Fu exactly what happened Tuesday.

The 67-year-old said that he was picking up his mother for Dim Sum near 2nd and International in Oakland. That’s when two hooded and masked individuals robbed and carjacked him.

They took off in Fu's black BMW and a white sedan.

NBC Bay Area spoke to him with community member Carl Chan translating.

“The person with the gun got him out and then, when he was out the other guy, the other young man came out and they both got guns,” Fu said.

Fu is the owner of Ruby King Bakery in Oakland's Chinatown. He's worked there since arriving in the U.S. more than 35 years ago and eventually became the owner.

In 2021, as Anti-Asian hate rose, Fu and other business owners created the Blue Angel Volunteer Patrol Team to lookout for and support each other, all volunteers.

“Seeing one of our own volunteers being hurt it is very sad, very upsetting," said Chinatown community member Carl Chan. “But again, by talking to Fu, the business owner and also the victim, he is saying that he wants to make changes.”

That comes from elected officials like Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price,who the local chapter of the NAACP and Acts Full Gospel Church said in an open letter is unwilling to charge and prosecute criminals.

The groups are calling for the city to declare a state of emergency to address the violence that Bishop Bob Jackson said is the worst he's seen in 77 years.

During a tense meeting Thursday night in Oakland, Price told a crowd why she defends her decisions to drop sentencing enhancements in some high-profile cases.

“The commission in 2017 issued a report that was a commission set up by Governor Newsom to look for the first time in decades at our sentencing structure and they recommended that we stop using enhancements the way that we have done it consistently,” she said.

That won't stop Fu from sharing what happened to him.

“He’s speaking out for people in the Bay Area because crimes are affecting everyone now,” Chan said.

Oakland police say if anyone with any information on this case to contact them.