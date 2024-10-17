Managing your holiday spending: How to get the most bang out of your buck

If you're looking to manage your holiday spending this season, all experts will say to start with a budget, and start early.

This year, there are just 27 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, which means three fewer days to shop than in years past.

While the National Retail Federation forecasts that holiday spending could possibly see a 3.5% increase from last year, analysts say they're seeing what they call the "stretch theory," where shoppers are okay with spending, so long as they're getting a good deal.

"58% of shoppers really want to spend more and buy more gifts, if they feel like they’re getting a good deal, so it’s really less about saving that money and keeping the dollars in your pocket and stretching those dollars to get more bang for your buck,” said Bella Gerard, a Rakuten shopping and trend advisor.

Gerard recommends stacking your savings by shopping for discounts and using price comparison tools to make sure you're getting the best deal. Then when you decide to shop, use a cash back app and a credit card that gives you points to get the most bang for your buck.

In a Rakuten survey, 59% of Gen Z shoppers said they'll spend less on others in order to buy something for themselves. Meanwhile, 54% of all shoppers downplay how much they spend and 20% of shoppers say they buy gifts they don't want to.